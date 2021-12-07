Man arrested for raping differently abled woman

NEW DELHI

07 December 2021 00:46 IST

34-year-old accused in judicial custody

A 30-year-old woman suffering from speech and hearing impairment was raped by a man multiple times in north-east Delhi’s Bhajanpura, the police said on Monday. The accused has been arrested.

On Sunday, the woman came to the Bhajanpura police station along with her mother and sister and complained that a man named Rehan had been sexually assaulting her multiple times since November 22.

DCW counsellor

The police said that a counsellor appointed by the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) was called, but since the victim was differently abled, an interpreter was required for recording her statement.

“As it was quite late in the night, an interpreter wasn’t available. Later, a private interpreter was arranged and the DCW counsellor guided the victim with the help of the interpreter and her statement was recorded,” a senior police officer said.

Medical examination

The police said that based on the statement of the victim, a case was registered and investigation began. A medical examination of the victim was conducted, the police said.

The accused, Rehan, 34, was arrested and produced before the court on Monday after which he was sent to judicial custody.

Further investigation in the case is under way, the police said.