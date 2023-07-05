Man arrested for murder in north-east Delhi

July 05, 2023 01:09 am | Updated 01:09 am IST - New Delhi

: A man was arrested on charges of murdering a person in north-east Delhi’s Mansarovar Park, the police said on Tuesday. The accused suspected the victim of having an affair with his wife, said a senior police officer.

Information was received at Mansarovar Park Police Station about an unknown person lying with stab injuries at Nathu Colony Chowk underpass, said a senior police officer. The person was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Investigation revealed that Heera, a resident of Ashok Nagar, stabbed the victim around 10.30 p.m. on Monday, DCP (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said. The accused revealed that he had suspected the victim had an illicit relationship with his wife.

Forensic experts have gathered evidence from the spot, including a broken beer bottle, the police said. A case under IPC Section 302 (murder) has been registered.

