Man arrested for extortion attempt

NEW DELHI

19 June 2021 22:44 IST

Accused blackmailed victim to falsely implicate him in a rape case

A 33-year-old man was arrested for allegedly trying to extort money from another man by blackmailing him to falsely implicate him in a rape case, the police said on Saturday.

DCP (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said that the accused has been identified as Tarun, a resident of Mangolpuri. He was upset following monetary losses during the COVID lockdown and hence decided to extort the victim, Ankit.

The police said that Ankit approached them and stated that he was in a relationship with a woman for two years. He told the police that the woman and her accomplice Tarun are demanding ₹5 lakh. “Tarun was threatening him to either pay the money or the accused would implicate him in a false rape case,” Mr. Tayal said.

Advertising

Advertising

On Friday, after receiving a tip-off, the police apprehended the accused near Sanjay Gandhi Hospital.

Tarun allegedly told the police that he had suffered heavy monetary losses in his business during the lockdown due to which he was upset. He knew Ankit’s ex-girlfriend. To make easy money, they hatched a conspiracy to extort money from the complainant, the police said, adding that efforts are being made to nab the woman.