Lowest daily cases in over three months

New Delhi

08 June 2021 01:25 IST

Govt. receives 40K doses of Covaxin

Delhi reported 231 fresh COVID-19 cases in 24 hours — the lowest in more than three months —taking the total cases to 14,29,475, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Monday.

The lowest number of cases before this was reported on March 2 — 217 cases. Also, the test positivity rate (TPR) fell to 0.36%. The last time the TPR was less than this was 0.31% on March 7.

A TPR of 0.36% means that less than one person out of 100 people taking COVID-19 tests is now positive for the virus. Also, 36 deaths were reported, and the total number of deaths stood at 24,627.

Advertising

Advertising

A total of 63,610 tests were done in a day, the bulletin said.

Of the total cases, 13,99,640 people have recovered and there are 5,208 active cases.

AAP MLA Atishi on Monday said that the Delhi government received 40,000 doses of Covaxin on Sunday.

“For the last two weeks, there no vaccination drive happening for the youth in the government schools about which people were worried. Especially those who got Covaxin in May and was supposed to get the second dose within a span of 4 to 6 weeks,” Ms. Atishi said.

Only for second dose

“We are happy to tell you that 40,000 doses of Covaxin have been sent to us for the age bracket of 18-44 years. With this, we are only going to vaccinate those who had received the first dose of Covaxin in May,” she said.

The total number of vaccines administered in Delhi has reached 56,67,221, of which 12.85 lakh people have been vaccinated with both doses.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said the government is working on revamping several existing hospitals to increase the number of beds and also building new hospitals.

He made the comment while inspecting ongoing revamp work at the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital and Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital.