Lookout notice issued against Kalra

NEW DELHI

10 May 2021 22:54 IST

A lookout notice has been issued against businessman Navneet Kalra in connection with the recovery of over 500 oxygen concentrators from his restaurants, the police said on Monday.

It is suspected that Mr. Kalra has left Delhi along with his family.

“A lookout notice has been issued against Kalra in connection with the alleged hoarding and black-marketing of oxygen concentrators,” a senior officer said.

“After the raid at his restaurant, he stopped responding to calls and his last location was traced to Chhatarpur. Thereafter he switched off his mobile phone. House help informed police that Mr. Kalra left the house with his family in two cars, without drivers. All staff members are unaware of his location. The phones of other family members are also switched off,” said the officer.

The police had earlier said raids were being conducted in Delhi-NCR and neighbouring States.

On Friday, 105 oxygen concentrators were recovered from two upscale restaurants in south Delhi’s Khan Market. The restaurants are owned by Mr. Kalra. On Saturday, the police transferred the case to the Crime Branch.

On Thursday, 419 oxygen concentrators were recovered from another restaurant owned by Mr. Kalra and a farmhouse in south Delhi.