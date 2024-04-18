Lok Sabha poll: AAP launches portal to showcase achievements

April 18, 2024 12:59 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a website on the occasion of Ram Navami to highlight the works done by its governments in Delhi and Punjab and by its legislators in Gujarat and Goa ahead of the Lok Sabha election.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the launch of Aapkaramrajya.com, senior party leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh said AAP had, over the past nine years, worked towards ushering in “Ram Rajya” in the national capital.

Attacking AAP over the name of its portal, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said it was “shameful” that the party, which had until 2022 opposed the construction of the Ram Temple, had named its website after Lord Ram.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a press conference with other AAP leaders, Mr. Singh said, “Our concept of Ram Rajya, which Mahatma Gandhi repeatedly talked about, is a place where there is no inequality and where everyone’s needs are taken care of. AAP has been working towards realising this dream and the results are there for everyone to see.”

He added that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had been jailed because he had dared to implement “Ram Rajya” in Delhi by providing its people with quality education, health care, as well as free water and electricity.

“Behind Kejriwal’s arrest is the ill will of the Prime Minister, a feeling of revenge and a realisation that he cannot do what Kejriwal is doing,” the senior AAP leader said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Finance Minister Atishi said Lord Ram had to struggle to give shape to “Ram Rajya” and that he went into exile for 14 years but did not break his promise. Mr. Kejriwal had been struggling similarly. “We want to tell people across the country that voting for an honest party and a leader like Kejriwal can bring about significant positive changes in their lives,” the Minister said.

“Unlike the BJP, we will, through the website, show people how work has been done on the ground,” she added.

Earlier this year, Ms. Atishi presented a ₹76,000-crore budget and called it an attempt at realising “Ram Rajya” in Delhi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.