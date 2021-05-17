Lockdown extended till May 24, announces CM

Connaught Place wears a deserted look due to the lockdown in the city.

NEW DELHI

17 May 2021 01:24 IST

DDMA asks officials to ensure strict compliance with rules

The Delhi government on Sunday extended the ongoing lockdown that was in place till May 17 by another week till 5 a.m. on May 24.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the lockdown that was first imposed on April 19 has brought about a reduction in the number of cases and a dip in the positivity rate as well.

Positivity rate

“The number of COVID cases is decreasing in Delhi and recovery has increased but we do not want to lose this gain, therefore, lockdown is extended. In the past 24 hours, Delhi has reported around 6,500 cases and the positivity rate has come down to 10% from 11%.” Mr. Kejriwal said.

Hoping that in the next week, there will be greater recovery, he said: “As far as I can understand, Delhi is slowly coming back on track. The lockdown is to continue as it is, no concessions will be given. Last week, the government had announced the closure of the Delhi Metro as a part of a more stringent lockdown.”

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), in its order, told officials to ensure strict compliance with the lockdown rules and take action against those found to be violating the rules.

“The situation of COVID-19 in NCT of Delhi has again been reviewed and observed that positive cases, as well as positivity rate, is still high and the bed occupancy [oxygen supported/ICU beds] in the dedicated COVID-19 government and private hospitals/nursing homes is also on the higher side… curfew needs to be extended for another week in the territory on NCT of Delhi except for essential activities/services) for overall well-being and safety of the people of NCT Delhi,” the DDMA order read.