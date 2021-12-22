Locals seek access to Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Nuh’s Marora village

NUH

22 December 2021 00:47 IST

‘Will be forced to obstruct construction if region is continued to be denied access’

Residents of Nuh district have launched a campaign seeking access to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Marora village for the region’s all-round development. The expressway is 1,380 km long and passes through six states.

Former Sarpanch Gopi Kisan said Marora’s residents have been raising the demand for access to the expressway for the past two years, but all their pleas had fallen on deaf ears. The locals might even be forced to obstruct the construction of the expressway as a last resort if the region is continued to be denied access, he added.

Led by Mewat RTI Manch, the campaign was kicked off at Khanpur Ghati village of Ferozepur Block on Monday. The Manch’s convener Rajuddin Meo said that access to the expressway near Marora village would benefit a large number of devotees from Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh visiting the holy places such as Tijara, Vrindavan, Kashi, and Mathura.

Khanpur Ghati resident Chaudhary Ilias Khan said Marora’s locals had lots of hope from the upcoming road being constructed at the cost of ₹1 lakh crore, but it was disappointing that the village was being denied access. The locals plan to collect 20,000 signatures in support of their campaign and send a petition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard.

Social worker Mubarak Aterna said that access to the expressway near Marora village on Hodal-Nagina state highway would ensure complete development of the region, else several cities would be left out from urban development. Besides access to the highway, the locals have also been campaigning for a university, trauma centre and up-gradation of around a dozen schools in the district during the ongoing two-week celebrations to mark Mewat Diwas.