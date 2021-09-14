DelhiNew Delhi 14 September 2021 11:18 IST
LJP MP Prince Paswan booked for rape
Lok Janshakti Party MP Prince Paswan has been booked under rape charges by the Delhi Police, officials said on September 14.
A senior police officer said the case was registered on the direction of court.
"The court's direction came on Thursday and a case has been registered under relevant sections at the Connaught Place Police Station," the officer said.
Prince is a Member of Parliament from Samastipur in Bihar.
