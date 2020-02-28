Less facilities doesn’t stop this hospital

New Delhi

28 February 2020 01:49 IST

Victims of the violence which engulfed north-east Delhi earlier this week continued to be wheeled into the Al Hind hospital near Brijpuri here on Thursday.

From young adults allegedly attacked with acid to women and senior citizens allegedly assaulted with makeshift blunt weapons, the death toll, according to the hospital’s doctors and staff, would have been “much higher” had it not opened its doors to them despite its limited capacity.

Salman, who was being treated for a fracture in his hand and injuries on his forehead, said he was heading home on a bike with a friend when they were attacked by a mob in the Gokulpuri area.

With tears in her eyes Sanjeeda Malik recounted the ordeal she went through last evening.“I was at home on Wednesday night when a mob barged inside. I and my two daughters were molested by them..they even tore our clothes,” she alleged.

“We jumped from the first floor with dupattas wrapped around our bodies and reached our neighbour Ayub Ahmed’s house,” Ms. Malik claimed. Mr. Ahmed, brought them to Al Hind Hospital for treatment.