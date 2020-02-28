Lawyers demand action against police over assault

New Delhi

28 February 2020 01:59 IST

Lawyers for Detainees, a collective of advocates, which has been assisting individuals being detained at protests here on Thursday wrote to the Commissioner of Police demanding action against officers of Jagatpuri police station who allegedly assaulted lawyers attempting to meet detained persons here.

The group also called upon the police chief to issue instructions to all officers to not interfere with or prevent advocates attempting to discharge their duty in providing legal aid as per the Criminal Procedure Code and “the law laid down by the highest courts in the country”.

Alleging that officials at police stations across Delhi had been “stonewalled and assaulted” by policemen, the group said, “On Wednesday, the situation reached a new low. Advocates of the Indian Civil Liberties Union and the Human Rights Law Network who had gone to Jagatpuri police station, to meet detainees, were beaten up by police. “Women advocates were manhandled by male police officers. A senior policeman in a riot gear slapped one of the male advocates while another advocate was lathi-charged” the letter states.

