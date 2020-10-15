L-G discusses methods to monetise straw waste

New Delhi

15 October 2020 00:43 IST

He calls for innovative technology

Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday co-chaired a meeting with the Central government’s principal scientific adviser, Chief Secretaries of Delhi, Punjab and Haryana and other stakeholders to discuss scientific approaches to monetise paddy straw waste for farmers while combating air pollution caused due to stubble burning.

In the meeting, Raj Niwas sources said, stress was laid on innovative technology for the management of paddy straw waste to improve air quality in Delhi-NCR. “The L-G advised to incentivise farmers to use their waste into wealth to address the open field burning and to achieve our objective and quality. He stated that a viable model for agri-waste and its utilisation is the need of hour,” the L-G was quoted as saying.

Advertising

Advertising