Kejriwal thanks South Korean ambassador for praising Delhi Model of managing COVID-19

New Delhi

05 August 2020 04:23 IST

Shin Bong-Kil said the Delhi Model of Test and Home Quarantine ‘is a very effective and wise measure’

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday thanked the South Korean ambassador for his words of appreciation for the Delhi model of COVID-19 management, said an official statement.

Mr. Kejriwal said he is happy that the Delhi Model is being recognized across the globe and that all nations need to join hands to fight and defeat COVID-19.

“The ambassador of South Korea Shin Bong-Kil on Tuesday praised the Delhi model of combatting the COVID pandemic. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal thanked the South Korean ambassador for his words of appreciation,” it said.

In a video message, Mr. Bong-Kil said, “I am very impressed with the Delhi Model. Actually, Korean model is 3T - Test, Trace and Treat. Delhi Model is Test and Home Quarantine, and it is a very effective and wise measure which has been made in India’s and particularly Delhi’s situation. I am very happy and I would like to congratulate the Delhi government that they accomplished this achievement.”

Thanking Mr. Bong-Kil, the Delhi Chief Minister tweeted, “Happy that our Delhi Model is being recognized across the globe. I want to thank South Korean Ambassador Shin Bong-kil for his encouraging words. All nations coming together to defeat Covid is the need of the hour.”

Delhi has seen a sharp decline in the number of active cases in the last 24 hours, with active cases reducing to less than 10,000, said the statement.

“The number of deaths reported in the last 24 hours has come down to just 12. Home isolation, maximum testing, increase in number of beds and good medical infrastructure have brought down the positivity and mortality rate in Delhi,” it added.