Kejriwal launches drive to vaccinate all above 45 in Delhi

New Delhi

07 June 2021 13:07 IST

As many as 30 lakh citizens are to be covered in over four weeks.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on June 7 announced a pan-city vaccination drive aimed at ensuring that the capital’s entire population of citizens aged above 45 received its first dose over the coming four weeks.

Beginning June 8, he said, teams led by the Block Level Officer would visit each home across 70 civic wards allotting vaccination slots to those falling in the 45+ category.

“A special drive for the vaccination of those in the 45+ category is being launched in the city today; our objective is ensure that the entire population of such citizens in Delhi will be vaccinated in the coming four weeks,” Mr. Kejriwal told a digital briefing.

According to Mr. Kejriwal, as many as 30 lakh citizens were intended to be covered under the scheme. The teams would not only allot slots but also attempt to encourage those hesitant about getting vaccinated to do so if eligible.

E-rickshaws would then be arranged to pick up such citizens and take them to their vaccination centre — their local polling booth; this exercise will go on for five days across 70 civic wards on a rotational basis till all the 280 wards are covered.

Mr. Kejriwal said a similar round would be conducted for administering the second dose to those falling in the 45+ category; the vaccination of those in the 18-44 age group will also be put in place, he said.

“As and when we get enough doses for the 18-44 category, we will invite citizens for vaccination in a similar manner and ensure that this category is vaccinated within two months,” he added.