Kejriwal kick-starts use of bio-decomposer solution

New Delhi

14 October 2020 00:34 IST

CM asks govts. to work together to tackle stubble burning issue

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday visited Hiranki village in Narela to kick-start the process of spraying a newly developed bio-decomposer solution on 700-800 hectares of paddy fields in Delhi to curb the practise of stubble burning.

Mr. Kejriwal said that the solution has been developed under the guidance of the Pusa Institute and arrangement for spraying is being done free of cost. He added that all governments have to work in tandem to address the issue of stubble burning in northern India.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai was also present at the launch of the process. “To end issue of stubble burning, the process of production of this liquid solution was started in Delhi around 10 days ago. The Delhi government has created the solution, which will be sprayed on the fields and convert stubble into manure,” Mr. Rai said.

Advertising

Advertising

“The solution will be sprayed on 700-800 hectares of land in Delhi in the next few days. The stubble will convert into manure and the land will be ready for sowing in the next 20-25 days,” he added.

Land productivity

Mr. Kejriwal said said that stubble burning destroys useful bacteria in farms and that the spray solution would increase the productivity of the land and decrease use of fertilisers.

He added that pollution was under control in Delhi for the past 10 months but now he was concerned for residents of the city, Punjab and Haryana due to smoke from stubble burning.

“In a village where the farmers are forced to burn their stubble, we cannot imagine the pollution that it can cause. The farmers of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and the residents of Delhi are in trouble and no government is taking concrete steps to address the issue. I hope that the government will take measures to address stubble burning so that the country can be pollution-free,” he said.

“We do not have to blame each other, Every government has to work with one another to resolve the issue. If the Delhi government can do it, so can other State governments. We have to work together with sincerity to address the issue,” he said.