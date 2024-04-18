April 18, 2024 04:41 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - New Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, arrested in an excise scam case, is eating food high in sugar like mangoes and sweets every day despite having type 2 diabetes to create grounds for medical bail, the ED claimed before a court on April 18.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) made the claim before special judge for CBI and ED cases, Kaveri Baweja, who directed the Tihar jail authorities to file a report in the matter, including Mr. Kejriwal's diet chart.

Mr. Kejriwal has moved the court seeking permission to consult his regular doctor via video conference because of fluctuating sugar levels.

ADVERTISEMENT

The judge directed the authorities concerned to file the report by tomorrow, when the court is likely to take up the matter again.

"Arvind Kejriwal is eating high sugar content food despite having type 2 diabetes. He is consuming 'aloo poori', mango, sweets, daily. This is being done to make grounds for medical bail," the ED told the court.

The judge, meanwhile, sent Chanpreet Singh, who allegedly managed the Aam Aadmi Party's funds in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections, to judicial custody till April 23 after he was produced before the court on expiry of his ED custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ED has alleged a large part of the ₹100 crore the AAP received as kickbacks from the South Group was used for the Goa state polls.

The judge also extended till April 26 the judicial custody of AAP leader Manish Sisodia in the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam. The judge extended Sisodia's custody after he was produced before the court through a video conference.

Mr. Sisodia's co-accused and party colleague, Sanjay Singh, who was recently granted bail by the Supreme Court in the case, also appeared before the court through video conference.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Sisodia's judicial custody in the corruption case lodged by the CBI in the alleged scam also expires on April 26.

The CBI as well as the ED have alleged that irregularities were committed while modifying the Delhi Excise Policy 2020-21, undue favours were extended to licence holders, licence fee was waived or reduced and licences were extended without the competent authority's approval.

The beneficiaries allegedly diverted "illegal" gains to the accused officials and made false entries in their books of account to evade detection.

Mr. Sisodia, Delhi's former deputy chief minister, was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26, 2023. The ED arrested him in the money laundering case stemming from the CBI FIR on March 9, 2023 after questioning him in Tihar Jail.

Mr. Sisodia resigned from the Delhi cabinet on February 28, 2023.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.