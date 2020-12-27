Kejriwal, BJP spar over state of govt. school education in U.P and Delhi

new delhi

27 December 2020 00:33 IST

A war of words erupted on Twitter between Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the BJP over the state of education at government-run schools and pollution in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) recently announced its decision to contest the U.P. Assembly polls.

Mr. Kejriwal attacked his counterpart in U.P. for not allowing access to government schools. “@myogiadityanath ji, has your government issued an order that no person can see the schools of U.P. government and cannot take photographs? Are your schools so bad? Won’t happen to you Come to Delhi We will also show you our schools and take your photos there [sic],” Mr. Kejriwal tweeted in response to an AAP MLA not being allowed to click pictures at one such facility in U.P.

In response, Delhi BJP spokesperson Naveen Kumar, responding to Mr. Kejriwal, shared a video of an allegedly decrepit government school building in north-east Delhi’s Mustafabad.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Virender Babbar took on Mr. Kejriwal regarding the AAP government’s announcement about installation of a smog tower. “@ArvindKejriwal ji, Delhi has become one of the most polluted cities not only in the country but in the world, and Delhiites are unfortunate to be governed by those who do not know about good and effective governance, only know how to advertise, Answer when will the smog tower be installed [sic],” he tweeted.