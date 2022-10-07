Kejriwal asks L-G to ‘chill’

The Hindu Bureau NEW DELHI:
October 07, 2022 01:26 IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during Dussehra celebrations in Delhi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday took to Twitter asking Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena to “chill” while also asking Mr. Saxena to tell his “super boss” to “chill” a little.

In a tweet in Hindi, the CM said, “Even my wife does not scold me as much as I get scolded by the L-G.” He went on to say that he has received more

“love letters” from the L-G in the last six months than such letters he has received from his wife put together.

“L-G sahib chill a little. And tell your super boss also to chill a little,” Mr. Kejriwal also said in his tweet.

The CM’s remarks come days after Mr. Saxena wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal terming his absence from Raj Ghat and Vijay Ghat on Sunday for the commemoration of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri’s birth anniversaries “unacceptable and appalling”.

