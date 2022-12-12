Jyotiraditya Scindia inspects Delhi airport’s terminal 3 to ease congestion

December 12, 2022 11:09 am | Updated 11:09 am IST - New Delhi

The Union Civil Aviation Minister’s visit comes after complaints from passengers about long queues and waiting hours at the airport.

PTI

Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia at Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday, December 12, 2022, inspected the arrangements made at Terminal 3 of the Delhi airport to ease congestion.

Mr. Scindia, who was accompanied by senior ministry officials, also interacted with security personnel and others at the airport, according to officials.

In recent days, there have been complaints from passengers about long queues and waiting hours at the airport.

IGIA, also the country's largest airport, has three terminals ¬ T1, T2 and T3. All international flights and some domestic services operate from T3.

On average, it handles around 1.90 lakh passengers and about 1,200 flights daily.

