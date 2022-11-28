Juvenile in Delhi held for harassing minor girl, her sister online

November 28, 2022 02:06 am | Updated 02:06 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

:

A 17-year-old boy was apprehended by Delhi Police for allegedly harassing a minor girl and her sister online and posting their obscene photos on Instagram, officers said on Sunday. Police said they received the complaint from the minor girl who accused the juvenile of creating fake Instagram and Facebook IDs of the two and posting derogatory posts through their accounts. During interrogation, the juvenile said after the father of the girls quarrelled with the accused’s mother, he hatched a plan to harass the girls.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / crime / police

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US