A view of Jawaharlal Nehru University administrative building at the JNU campus in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

New Delhi

13 March 2020 15:24 IST

Officers, faculty and staff would be present, though.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Friday ordered suspension of classes with immediate effect till March 31 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

However, routine office work will remain unaffected, the university said. It urged all officers, faculty members and staff to be present on their duty.

