‘JNU should spearhead NEP implementation’

NEW DELHI

01 October 2021 01:29 IST

Addressing the fifth convocation of Jawaharlal Nehru University, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that institutions like JNU had to spearhead the implementation of the National Education Policy.

He told students that graduating from the university was like a “second birth” and the education imparted there would equip them to take on life’s challenges.

Over 500 students received their degrees at the convocation.

JNU Vice-Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar said that this year, the university took a major decision to establish a school of medical science and an attached hospital with broad and super speciality departments, including non-conventional departments with an emphasis of modern medicine integrated with traditional medicine.

He added that JNU was also in talks with the Indian Council for Medical Research to establish a state-of-the-art research facility to study rare diseases.

Mr. Kumar said that many new multidisciplinary programmes have been started at the university keeping with the National Education Policy 2020 after taking in suggestions by an apex committee formed for the purpose and that several skill development courses will be introduced. He added that the university has formed special interest groups to carry out multidisciplinary and transdisciplinary research.