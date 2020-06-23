J&K govt. prepares forAmarnath Yatra

Srinagar

23 June 2020 23:58 IST

No dates for the annual pilgrimage has been finalised yet

The Jammu & Kashmir administration on Tuesday decided to speed up preparations for the annual Amarnath Yatra in Kashmir, even as no dates or details on the flow of pilgrims have been formalised so far in the wake of COVID-19.

“All the rituals with morning and evening pooja or aarti shall take place at the Holy Cave from July 5 [Vyas Poornima] to August 3 [Raksha Bandhan],” Lieutenant-Governor Girish Chandra Murmu, who is also the chairman of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, said.

Mr. Murmu chaired a meeting of the departments concerned in Jammu, as the J&K administration decided to go ahead with the yatra in spite of the pandemic.

Baseer Ahmad Khan, adviser to the L-G, informed the meeting that 80% work on the Baltal track was completed. Meanwhile, Mr. Murmu said a decision regarding the yatra shall be taken appropriately in due course of time.