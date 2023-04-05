Jailorwala Bagh flats for slum dwellers in Delhi to be ready by June

April 05, 2023 03:03 am | Updated 03:03 am IST - New Delhi

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Tuesday visited the Delhi Development Authority’s in situ rehabilitation project in Jailorwala Bagh, where 1,675 flats are being built for slum dwellers, as well as the Vaishnavi Nursery-cum-Park near it, Raj Niwas officials said in a statement on Tuesday.

The L-G, who is also the DDA chairperson, was informed that 95% of the project is ready and the remaining work will be completed by May 30. The flats will be ready for allotment by June, the statement said.

“Of the 1,675 flats being built, 1,093 are those where the slum dwellers of Jailorwala Bagh will be rehabilitated, while the remaining 582 will be allotted to beneficiaries from other locations,” it added.

The flats are being developed by the DDA as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Jahan Jhuggi Wahan Makaan’ scheme, the L-G House said.