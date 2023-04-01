ADVERTISEMENT

It is every citizen’s right to know about PM’s education, says Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

April 01, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - New Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal said the Gujarat High Court setting aside a Central Information Commission order directing Gujarat University to provide details of it has made people wonder if the degree is fake.

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal speaking to the media on Saturday. | Photo Credit: PTI Photo

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday continued to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his master’s degree. Addressing a press conference, he said the Gujarat High Court setting aside a Central Information Commission order directing Gujarat University to provide details of it has made people wonder if the degree is fake. He said it is every citizen’s right to get information about their PM’s education.

The BJP reacted sharply to this with national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi saying Mr. Kejriwal’s remarks against the Prime Minister and the judiciary indicate that he is “either on the verge of losing sanity or trying to create a ground for future in view of probe agencies gradually unearthing corruption under his government with proof”.

The AAP chief has in recent weeks been making a case for the nation deserving a well-educated PM, someone who can support the aspirations of the youth and the country as a whole in the 21st Century.

Fined ₹25,000 by the court on Friday, he said even applicants for a manager’s post need to have an MBA or a professional degree. “Shouldn’t the person who is mandated to manage a nation like India not be educated?” he said.

Mr. Kejriwal said he watched a video of the PM addressing some students and saying that climate change is a hoax. “Climate change is a reality that the entire world is grappling with. How will the nation formulate its policy towards the issue if the PM actually believes it is a hoax?” he said, adding that the children could be seen smiling in an embarrassed manner in the video.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh also waded into the issue, urging Mr. Modi to show his degree to the public since “140 crore people of the country have the right to know”.

