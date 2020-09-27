IIIT-D conducts virtual convocation ceremony

NEW DELHI

Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology-Delhi (IIIT-D) on Sunday conducted a virtual convocation ceremony and conferred degrees upon 237 B.Tech, 203 M.Tech, two M.Tech. dual and 12 Ph.D. students.

Joachim Frank, professor at the Columbia University, USA, and recipient of the 2017 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, was the chief guest. Prof. Frank, while addressing students, said that they have two choices: despair at the overwhelming chaos in the wake of the pandemic or to take it as an opportunity to rethink, in a radical way, the state of affairs and the way things should be run.

“As someone who has experienced utter chaos once before, at the beginning of his life during World War II, and then experienced the return to civil order, decency and prosperity in Germany, my country of birth, I’m biased toward the second choice.” Prof Frank said.

Chancellor of the institute, Lt.-Governor Anil Baijal, told the student to nourish the spark that they carry within them which is their inner voice so that it may help them overcome the limitations of the mind.