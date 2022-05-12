IAF sergeant nabbed for leaking classified information

May 12, 2022 22:26 IST

He was honey-trapped by Pak. agent: police

The Delhi police have arrested an IAF sergeant for allegedly leaking classified information about defence installations to a Pakistan-based agent, officers said on Thursday.

The police said the IAF authorities received a complaint against Devendra Kumar Sharma, who worked as an administration assistant at the Air Force Records Office in Subroto Park, that he had leaked sensitive information about defence installations and Air Force personnel through electronic means to a Pakistani woman “after deceitfully obtaining the said information/documents from office computers and other files”.

Sharma was allegedly “honey-trapped” by the Pakistani agent, said police officers. “He came in contact with the woman through a social media platform and developed an intimate relationship with her. Later, he started sharing sensitive information with her,” said a police officer.

He had also received money from the agent for the leaked information, the police said.

On the basis of the complaint, a case under Official Secrets Act (OSA) was lodged and a probe was undertaken. “Incriminating evidence such as electronic gadgets and documents were seized and the accused was arrested,” the officer said.