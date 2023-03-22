"I want to contribute ₹5.11 cr for inmates' welfare": Sukesh Chandrasekhar writes to DG Prisons

March 22, 2023 01:27 pm | Updated 01:27 pm IST - New Delhi

Incarcerated conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar on March 22, wrote a letter to the Director General of Prisons, seeking permission to contribute a demand draft of ₹5.11 crore from him towards the welfare of inmates and their families who are not able to pay for their bail bonds and are lodged in jail for many years.

The letter said, “As a human being who is in the same situation of being away from loved ones and with good intentions, I humbly request you to accept the demand draft of ₹5.11 crore towards the welfare of inmates. I would be very happy if the contribution is accepted on 25th March, as it’s my birthday, and it would be the best gift for me.”

He further wrote, “The judiciary is taking many efforts undoubtedly in this regard but helping undertrials families who are extremely below the poverty line is not an initiative that is been looked into.”

“Over these years, I’ve seen many families being shattered and even committing suicide as their loved ones are imprisoned for multiple years, hence I just want to take this small initiative and contribute this small bit from my personal earning funds,” the letter added.

“Now as required if my contribution is accepted by your good office, my legal team shall provide the ITR and all the legalities of the said funds/contribution along with the proof of source, as the funds are being given through complete 100% my legitimate earnings and not from any proceeds of crime,” the letter stated.

The letter further said, “Me and my family, have been involved in many welfare programmes organised through my non-profit charitable trust namely Sharadha Amma Foundation and Chandrashekhar Cancer Foundation, which is feeding lakhs of poor in south India, and also provides free chemotherapy to poor patients every month.”

“My heart pains to see the inmates with no capacity to pay for their bail bonds and can’t even pay or send money to their families as they are incarcerated for very long. I am doing this as it’s the least that I can do for my brother inmates lodged in different jails in Delhi. A few weeks ago, I forwarded a request to the superintendent of jail for which I have not received any response yet. Hence, I am writing this application to your good self,” letter read.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar is a prime accused in the ₹200 crore money laundering case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). He is also accused in several other cases being investigated by ED, Delhi Police and Economic Offences Wing.

The ED’s case is based on a first information report (FIR) filed by Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) against Mr. Chandrasekhar who is accused of cheating and extorting Japna Singh and Aditi Singh, wife of the former promoter of Religare Enterprises, who are in judicial custody related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Ltd.

Both Mr. Chandrasekhar and his actor wife Leena Maria Paul were arrested by the Delhi Police for their alleged role in the duping case.

Bollywood actors Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi and other several names also surfaced during the investigation of the Economic Offence Wings case of the Delhi Police and Enforcement Directorate.

