Hooda attacks Haryana government over unemployment and crop compensation

May 22, 2023 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST

Ashok Kumar 2282

GURUGRAM

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday said the present BJP-JJP government in the State had made all sections of society, including youth and farmers, stand in never-ending queues.

He made the remarks at the party’s “Haath Se Haath Jodo” campaign in Rohtak.

“Today the youth of the State are standing in queue for employment, but the government is not even talking about recruitment. Not only this, despite repeated demands, Common Eligibility Test (CET) is not being considered as qualifying examination. The government does not want to give chance to all the candidates who have qualified CET to appear in the recruitment examinations. The government will have to accept the demand of the youth. Congress will raise the voice of the youth from the streets to the house,” he stated.

Mr. Hooda said today the farmers of the State are standing in queue for compensation, but once again the government has cheated them. “Farmers have been waiting for compensation for several months for damage to the crop caused by rain and hailstorm. But the government deliberately delayed the survey,” he said.

“Now, it is being told that only 3.39 lakh acres of crop damage will be compensated, that too nominally, while the farmers had complained of crop damage on 17.14 lakh acres,” he stated.

“This attitude of the government proved all allegations of the Congress right. We had told time and again that the farmers were only being cheated in the name of crop insurance. This scheme has been started only to benefit the insurance companies and not the farmers,” he added.

