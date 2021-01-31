Highest number of healthcare workers vaccinated in one day

New Delhi

31 January 2021 00:48 IST

Govt. reports 10 adverse events; 183 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 8,774 healthcare workers were vaccinated in the city on Saturday, which is the highest single-day count till now, said a Delhi government spokesperson.

Ten Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI) were also reported.

The number of people vaccinated on Saturday was 82.7% of the daily target of 10,600.

The number of vaccination sites was increased from 81 to 106 on Thursday. Each site has a target of 100 healthcare workers each; total target has now increased from 8,100 to 10,600.

The government plans to increase the number of vaccination sites to 1,000 in a phased manner.

Of the 10 AEFI, seven were from using Covishield and three from Covaxin.

The city is currently inoculating about 2.4 lakh healthcare workers whose names have been registered with the government and it is voluntary.

Meanwhile, the Capital witnessed 183 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 6,34,956, read a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Saturday.

Also, eight more deaths have been reported, taking the total number of deaths to 10,849. A total of 68,967 tests were done in the past 24 hours.

Of the total cases, 6,22,671 people have recovered and there are 1,436 active cases.

The positivity rate of COVID-19 cases was 0.27% on Saturday and the overall positivity till now was 5.94%, as per the bulletin.

Out of the total 8,621 beds available for COVID-19 treatment in the city, 91.9% beds were vacant.

There were only 543 people under home isolation and 693 in hospitals.