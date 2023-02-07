ADVERTISEMENT

High Court seeks Delhi government stand on supplying books, uniforms to EWS category students

February 07, 2023 10:41 am | Updated 12:34 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Delhi government counsel said he would file a reply in the matter and stressed that the intent of the law is to provide relief in "kind" to the children.

The Hindu Bureau

A view of Delhi High Court, in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

:

The High Court on February 6 asked the Delhi government to state why it has allegedly not complied with its earlier Order directing supply of free books and uniforms to students belonging to Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma was hearing a batch of petitions concerning the supply of these resources to students belonging to weaker sections and disadvantaged groups in schools in New Delhi and the implementation of the provisions of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009 and the Delhi Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Rules, 2011.

The EWS judgment and the shadow of Pandora

The court was informed that in spite an Order directing such supply, the Delhi government was not complying with it.

“The court has (earlier) directed the Delhi government to supply free text books, uniform and writing material to EWS category students. Let fresh affidavit be filed why earlier Order by the court has not been complied with,” said the Bench also comprising Justice Subramonium Prasad.

The Delhi government counsel said he would file a reply in the matter and stressed that the intent of the law is to provide relief in “kind” to the children.

In August 2014, the High Court had said it was the duty of the State government and the schools to ensure that free textbooks, uniform among others are made available to children belonging to the EWS category.

It had then noted that out of total number of 68,951 EWS category children studying in private schools in the session 2014-15, roughly about 51,000 children were without textbooks and also without uniforms. The high court had observed that such a situation was “wholly unacceptable”.

