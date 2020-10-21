HCNG dispensing centre for buses inaugurated

New Delhi

A hydrogen enriched-Compressed Natural Gas (HCNG) plant and dispensing station was inaugurated at the Rajghat Depot here on Tuesday.

The four-tonne/day compact reformer-based HCNG production plant has been set-up by the IOCL in collaboration with the Delhi Transport Department. The department has provided a fund of ₹15 crore for the setting up of the plant and conducting the study.

Over 50 cluster buses have been earmarked by the Transport Department for holding demonstration trials starting today for a period of six months. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has also notified HCNG as a fuel starting September, 2020.

Hydrogen enriched-Compressed Natural Gas or HCNG, is predicted to be the first step to a hydrogen economy, and can be used in place of gasoline, diesel fuel/LPG and its combustion produces fewer undesirable gases in comparison to a normal automobile fuel.

It reduces the emission of carbon dioxide by 70% and increases the fuel efficiency by upto 3% resulting in overall fuel savings of around 5%. Switch to HCNG fuel requires minimum modifications to the existing buses, the statement said.