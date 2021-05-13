HC takes swipe at ‘irritating’ dialler tune on vaccination

New Delhi

13 May 2021 23:31 IST

‘What is the point when there are not enough vials?’

The Delhi High Court on Thursday took a swipe at the “irritating” dialler tune message asking people to get vaccinated when there was not enough vaccine to inoculate everyone.

“You have been playing one irritating message on the phone whenever one makes a call, for we do not know how long, that you should have the vaccination, when you don’t have enough vaccine,” a Bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rekha Palli said.

“You are not vaccinating people, but you still say that vaccination ‘lagavaiye’ [get vaccinated]. Kaun lagayega vaccination [who will get vaccinated], when there is no vaccination. What is the point of the message,” the High Court remarked.

“You should give it to everyone. Even if you are going to take money, give it. That is what even children are saying,” the Bench said, adding there should be more such messages instead of just one which is running for the whole time.

“Till like a tape it stops running or starts skipping, you will run it for 10 years,” the court remarked as it asked the authorities to “have more of them [dialer messages]”.

“When a person hears a different one every time, maybe it will help him/her,” it said.

The High Court’s suggestion came while hearing a bunch of petitions related to the COVID-19 situation in the Capital. During the hearing, the Bench also suggested using TV anchors or producers to create awareness amongst public about use of oxygen concentrators, cylinders and vaccination.

Awareness drive

The Bench said that one litre oxygen concentrator machine are being sold at ₹60,000 while it really does not serve any purpose. It also said that people with oxygen level at 90 think they are being treated, but they need to be informed that treatment is also required. The court also suggested that celebrities could interview doctors which can then be publicised.

“You need to do it fast,” the High Court said as it directed the Centre and Delhi government to submit their respective reports by May 18 on what steps they are going to take for disseminating information on COVID management through print and TV media and also dialer tunes.