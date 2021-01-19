HC seeks response from Centre, AAP govt. on plea to enhance compensation for northeast Delhi riots victims

New Delhi

19 January 2021 13:07 IST

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 last year leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

The Delhi High Court has sought response of the Centre and AAP government on a plea seeking enhancement of the compensation being provided to victims of the communal violence in northeast Delhi last year.

Justice Prathiba M. Singh issued notice to the central and Delhi governments seeking their stand on the petition.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 last year leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured. The petitioners, who claim to be victims of the riots, have sought enhancement of the ₹10 lakh interim relief provided under the Delhi government's Assistance Scheme for the victims of the communal violence to ₹15 lakh total compensation.

Advertising

Advertising

The court directed the Centre and Delhi government to file their responses within four weeks and listed the matter for further hearing on April 9.