HC restrains AAP leaders from levelling defamatory allegations against L-G Saxena

L-G V.K. Saxena has also sought damages and compensation of ₹2.5 crore along with interest from the political party and its five leaders

PTI New Delhi
September 27, 2022 11:44 IST

Lt. Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena. File | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Delhi High Court on September 27 restrained the Aam Aadmi Party and several of its leaders from levelling "false" allegations against Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and his family after they claimed that he was involved in a ₹1,400 crore scam.

Justice Amit Bansal, while pronouncing the order on interim relief, said, "I have passed an ad-interim injunction order in favour of the plaintiff...."

The detailed order is awaited.

Besides, Mr. Saxena has also sought to injunct AAP, its leaders Atishi Singh, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Durgesh Pathak, Sanjay Singh and Jasmine Shah, who was appointed by the Government of NCT of Delhi as Vice Chairperson of the Dialogue and Development Commission, to delete or take down the alleged false and libelous posts or tweets or videos circulated and issued on social media.

He has also sought damages and compensation of ₹2.5 crore along with interest from the political party and its five leaders.

The AAP leaders had alleged that Mr. Saxena was involved in a scam during his tenure as the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) chairman.

