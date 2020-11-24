HC rejects plea for another lockdown

New Delhi

24 November 2020 00:53 IST

‘Petition filed without doing homework’

The Delhi High Court on Monday declined to entertain a petition to immediately place the Capital under lockdown in view of the rising COVID-19 cases and air pollution levels, saying it was a policy decision.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan remarked that the petition was filed without doing any homework.

The Bench asked the petitioner, Kaushal Kant Mishra, whether he had studied the reports on ineffectiveness of imposing a lockdown.

Plea withdrawn

The Bench asked Dr. Mishra whether he will withdraw the petition or should it be dismissed with costs. To this, Dr. Mishra’s lawyer agreed to withdraw the plea and sought liberty to move a representation before the appropriate authorities.

The High Court, however, declined to grant any such liberty and said “petition is dismissed as withdrawn”.

During the brief hearing, Delhi government additional standing counsel Gautam Narayan, said that there is specific direction from the Central government to all States and Union Territories that no lockdown be imposed without its permission.

The counsel said petition ought to have made the Central government a party in the matter as without its concurrence the Delhi government cannot impose a lockdown.