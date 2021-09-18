HC issues notice to IT Dept. on petition by Newslaundry

New Delhi

18 September 2021 01:56 IST

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice to the Income Tax (IT) Department on a petition by online news portal Newslaundry and its CEO Abhinandan Sekhri to not leak any material seized during the survey at its office in south Delhi last week.

Newslaundry, in its plea, stated the IT officials impounded a hard disk; and cloned copies of office desktops, laptop and phone of Mr. Sekhri.

Senior Advocate Siddharth Dave, along with advocate Nipun Katyal, representing Newslaundry, raised the apprehension that the private data, which does not have any incriminating or relevant data for the purposes of income tax or any other legal proceedings is not secure in the hands of the IT Department.

An HC Bench on Friday asked the IT Department to respond to the petition by Tuesday.