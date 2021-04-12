National Herald case | Delhi HC grants time to Sonia, Rahul to submit response

New Delhi

12 April 2021 21:51 IST

BJP MP Swamy has sought to lead evidence before trial court

The Delhi High Court on Monday granted time to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul Gandhi and others accused in the National Herald case to submit their response to a plea by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy seeking to lead evidence before the trial court.

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait posted the case for May 18.

Counsel of the Congress leaders informed the High Court that they could not file replies as their office was closed due to COVID-19 and sought more time.

On February 22 this year, the High Court had issued notices to the Gandhis, AICC general secretary Oscar Fernandes, Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda and Young Indian (YI) on Dr. Swamy’s plea. The High Court had also stayed the trial court proceedings till further orders.

Dr. Swamy has moved the High Court against a trial court’s February 11 order declining his plea to lead evidence to prosecute the Gandhis and the other accused in the case for now.

The trial court had said that Dr. Swamy’s application to lead evidence would be considered after his examination in the case was over.

The BJP MP has sought summoning of certain witnesses, including the Secretary General (registry officer) of the Supreme Court, a deputy land and development officer, and a deputy commissioner of Income Tax.