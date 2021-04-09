HC dismisses plea seeking quick measures to contain virus

New Delhi

09 April 2021 00:28 IST

The Delhi High Court on Thursday declined to entertain a plea seeking direction to the Kejriwal government to take immediate measures for minimising the impact of another wave of the pandemic.

A Bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rekha Palli said the government has been doing everything to control the impact of the virus and it was not inclined to entertain the plea.

The plea had sought direction to the authorities to take immediate measures for controlling and minimising the impact of another wave of COVID-19 or its new variant.

It stated that the courts have resumed physical functioning from March 15 and jail inmates, who are brought to courts for their cases, meet their relatives in the court premises and there is a likelihood of the risk of spread of COVID-19 in jail or outside and they be asked to appear virtually through videoconferencing.

It also said that local markets and shopping complexes are facing huge rush and many visitors are not following enough distancing and not wearing masks and sought that appropriate directions be issued so that carelessness may be avoided.