HC declines to interfere with DU’s exam decision

06 July 2021 02:29 IST

Matter pertains to Faculty of Law

The Delhi High Court on Monday declined to interfere with DU’s decision to conduct online open book exam for intermediate semesters of its law course, which could not be held last year due to COVID-19.

Justice Prateek Jalan said he was not going to allow students to dictate terms of examination of a professional course while hearing four petitions by students of second and final-year of Faculty of Law, Delhi University.

Mode of exam

The Law Faculty Dean said the examination was likely to be conducted in July and another round of exams would be held in September for the benefit of students who are unable to sit in the first round. DU’s counsel said the mode of examination — whether online, offline, blended or assignment-based — was left to the discretion of the institute concerned by the Bar Council of India.

One of the final-year students had argued that online open book examination for last year’s intermediate semesters semester II and IV was not in the interest of students.

The plea pressed for an assignment-based examination. The plea argued that the dates for the online open book examination might clash with the other entrance examinations that the final-year students might take for further studies.