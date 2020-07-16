HC asks govt. to reply to plea on free ration

New Delhi

Petition seeks to resume dry ration scheme to people not covered under PDS

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the city government to respond to a petition seeking to resume its scheme of providing dry ration under the ‘Mukhya Mantri Corona Sahayata Yojana (MMCSY)’to those not covered under the Public Distribution System (PDS).

A Bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad asked the government’s stand on the plea, which has also sought to continue the Hunger Relief Centres that has since been stopped following the easing of lockdown restrictions.

The petition also asked for direction to the government to continue operating the kiosks and helpdesk facilities for the benefit of those who are not covered under the regular PDS scheme.

Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, appearing for the Delhi government, said that the scheme was a “one-time” special relief package when there was a cessation of economic activities that ended after the lockdown was lifted. Mr. Jain said that the Delhi government had allocated certain amount of ration under the scheme that was in their resources. He said that the government is still distributing the left over ration to those in need.

The High Court was hearing a petition by Delhi Rozi Roti Adhikar Abhiyan (DRRAA) seeking to ensure effective and time-bound redress to complaints of non-supply of rations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the MMCSY, the Delhi government had in April set up the e-coupon system for giving rations to 10 lakh people that was subsequently revised to 30 lakh people who are not covered under the PDS, the plea said.

The DRRAA stated that the Delhi government has discontinued the scheme of distribution of foodgrain to non-ration card holders (non-PDS) despite the national disaster declaration still being in force and despite no measure of normalcy having returned in the country.