Haryana shuts schools again after over 100 kids, teachers test positive

21 November 2020 00:11 IST

All premises will be sanitised before educational institutions reopen in December

In the wake of an increasing number of students testing positive for COVID-19, the Haryana government on Friday decided to shut all private and government schools in the State till the end of this month.

The Director of Haryana Secondary Education, in a letter to all District and Block Education Officers, said the government had decided that all schools in the State will remain closed till November 30 due to a rise in cases and keeping in mind the well-being of the students.

All the school premises will be sanitised during this period to disinfect them, the letter stated.

The officers concerned have been asked to ensure the implementation of the directions in their respective districts. The school heads and managers would be responsible for the violation of the direction, said the letter.

The directions came in the wake of media reports suggesting that more than 100 students and teachers across three districts of Haryana had tested positive for COVID-19 since the schools were reopened two months ago.

Around 50 students in Rewari and Jhajjar have tested positive in the last fortnight.

The Haryana government had allowed the government and private schools to hold guidance classes for Class IX to XII students in the last week of September.

The students were allowed to attend school only with the written consent of the parents.

In October last week, the State Education Department directed holding of regular classes for three hours daily.