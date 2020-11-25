Haryana puts fresh limits on guest lists

GURUGRAM

25 November 2020 04:26 IST

50 allowed in indoor functions and 100 outdoors in six districts

The Haryana government on Tuesday decided to put a cap on the maximum number of guests allowed in social, political and religious functions held indoors at 50 in six districts in and around the National Capital Region. However, the maximum limit for the events held outdoors in these districts will be 100.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal informed about the decision during a video conference — attended by Chief Ministers of eight States and presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi — on the COVID-19 situation. Health and Home Minister Anil Vij was also present. Mr. Lal said the limit was fixed in view of the recent upsurge in the COVID-19 cases and the orders would come into effect from November 26.

The six districts are Gurugram, Rewari, Faridabad, Rohtak, Sonipat and Hisar. In the rest of the districts, the gatherings have been limited to 100 people for indoor functions and 200 for the outdoor ones. Mr. Lal said the situation of COVID-19 in Haryana remained satisfactory in the first and second phase. However, in the third wave of COVID-19, a spurt in the number of cases has been registered during the past few days especially in the NCR districts. He added that the State government has ramped up testing in these areas so that those infected could be isolated.

He said 57,000 beds were made available in different hospitals of the State, keeping in view the number of cases and an adequate number of oxygen cylinders, ventilators and ICU beds can be arranged.