Haryana has released Delhi’s legitimate share of water: DJB

New Delhi

14 July 2021 00:28 IST

‘16,000 cusecs of water to reach treatment plants soon’

Delhi Jal Board (DJB) vice-chairman Raghav Chadha on Tuesday said the water shortage in the city will be over soon as the Haryana government has released 16,000 cusecs of water.

“The Haryana government released 16,000 cusecs of water soon after the Kejriwal government filed a petition in the Supreme Court. Delhi’s legitimate water share has been released by the Haryana government at Hathni Kund and 16,000 cusecs of water will reach Delhi’s water treatment plants in the next three days. The water problem in Delhi will end very soon and clean drinking water will reach Delhiites,” Mr. Chadha said.

For the past one week, the DJB has been claiming that the Haryana government was not releasing Delhi’s share of Yamuna water and due to this the water supply in Delhi was being affected.

Raw water from the Yamuna and other sources is treated by the DJB at different water treatment plants (WTPs) before supplying it to people.

On Monday, Mr. Chadha had said that the water level at Wazirabad barrage, a point along of river Yamuna in Delhi, was the lowest since 1965 and warned of a water crisis.