Halls, auditoriums to reopen in educational institutions, says DDMA

NEW DELHI

11 July 2021 22:51 IST

Only 50% seating capacity allowed

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Sunday permitted the use of auditoriums and assembly halls in schools and educational institutions for meeting and training purposes with up to 50% seating capacity.

The DDMA said the move was taken owing to the considerable decline in COVID cases in Delhi. It said there will be strict adherence to standard operating procedures and other guidelines of the government and compliance with COVID-appropriate behaviour.

The government said the notification by the DDMA provides an opportunity to the educational institutions to resume their academic preparation, including training, meetings for reopening whenever the situation improves further. However, schools and other educational institutions shall, however, remain closed and the teaching-learning activities shall continue online.

This decision will give a boost to ongoing education projects of the Delhi government like teacher training in offline mode also in a phased manner, the government said.

Parent-teacher meeting

It is preparing to host a parent-teacher meetings for all government schools between July 19 and July 31.

“These meetings can now provide an opportunity to the schools to get the views of parents on schools reopening and will be conducted using staggered timings,” the government said.