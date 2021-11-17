Govt. to induct private buses to augment public transport

New Delhi

17 November 2021 01:53 IST

In an attempt to reduce the number of private vehicles on Delhi roads, which in turn will help cut down on air pollution, the Transport Department is planning to temporarily induct 1,000 private buses to augment public transport.

Ashish Kundra, commissioner-cum-secretary, Transport Department, met private operators with fleets of up to 50 vehicles on Tuesday to discuss the proposition, sources said.

The buses will be subjected to fitness tests before being inducted for a period of one month. A decision will be taken in the next three days, sources added.

The use of private buses has been the mainstay of the Delhi Government’s odd-even vehicle rationing scheme in the past.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot took to Twitter to say that in addition to the temporary induction of buses, the Government had sent a proposal to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority to allow standing passengers in public buses and the Delhi Metro, which is currently prohibited as part of COVID-19 protocol.