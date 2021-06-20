Govt. to give ₹1 cr. each to families of 6 officials

New Delhi

20 June 2021 05:33 IST

They died protecting the nation: Sisodia

The Delhi government on Saturday announced ex gratia of ₹1 crore each to families of six defence personnel and policemen who died in the line of duty.

“Three out of the six personnel belonged to the Indian Air Force, two to Delhi Police and one was from Defence,” said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

He said the government respects the bravery of every soldier in uniform, who has risked their lives to protect people and the nation.

“Honouring the bravery of our personnel, CM Arvind Kejriwal initiated financial assistance for personnel in Delhi Police, Defence, Paramilitary forces and other forces who risk their lives to protect our nation,” the Minister said.