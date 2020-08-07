Govt. job portal has more jobs than applicants: Rai

New Delhi

07 August 2020 23:38 IST

9 lakh out of 22 lakh jobs still available while no. of applicants stands at 8.64 lakh

The number of applicants on the Delhi government’s ‘Rozgaar Bazar’ job portal is lower than the number of vacancies still available on it, Labour and Employment Minister Gopal Rai said here on Friday.

Currently, he said, more than 9 lakh jobs were available while the number of applicants was 8.64 lakh on the portal on which as many as 22 lakh jobs were posted by different employers. Of these, he said, 3.5 lakh were cancelled due to duplication, while some were found fake.

“We have formed a task force to analyse job posts. We noticed that there are duplications and fake job posts. After a thorough study, we have cancelled nearly 3.5 lakh such posts. Till today, nearly 10 lakh vacancies have been closed by employers, which mean they have received the required number of people,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

According to Mr. Rai, nearly 6,271 companies had posted vacancies on the portal, including Aditya Birla Group, Flipkart, HDFC bank, HDF life, Kotak Mahindra, Assam tea, Sangrilla Hotel, Reliance, G4s security, Amba embroidery, Amazon, among the top companies.

The most-demanded jobs were among ten categories, including back-office, data entry, customer support, teaching, telecaller, sales, marketing, business accountant, warehousing, lighting, admin, receptionist. HR, IT, hardware, networking and delivery jobs.

“Nearly 12.57 lakh people had their first-time interaction regarding job through this portal. I want to appeal to the youth to register here. We are also aware that many workers will not have access to the internet. I will request the youth to help such people... From next week, the Delhi government will launch a poster campaign to reach out to more people,” he added.