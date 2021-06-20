Govt. has no right to ask pvt. sector to implement minimum wages: LoP

New Delhi

‘Anganwadi workers paid ₹3K-₹9K instead of ₹15K-₹19K’

The Leader of the Opposition, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, on Saturday said the Delhi government “had no right” to ask the private sector to implement minimum wages in the Capital when its own departments were under scrutiny for not following this order.

Several Delhi government departments, including the Delhi Jal Board, the DTC, Social Welfare and other departments, ran day to day work on outsourcing to contractors who do not pay minimum wages to workers, he said.

“The Aam Aadmi Party had come to power with the slogan of putting an end to this outsourcing to contractors and give permanent jobs. Forget the permanent jobs, the workers are not even being paid minimum wages,” he alleged.

Mr. Bidhuri alleged that in Delhi, the Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers and other such communities were being paid between ₹3,000 to ₹9,000 whereas under the Minimum Wages Act they should be given between ₹15,492 to ₹19,291.

“What is the use of a hike in minimum wages when the Delhi Government is not ensuring its implementation in its own departments?” Mr. Bidhuri asked.

“We must ensure that the decisions taken by a government are implemented in letter and spirit for the welfare and larger interests of the people or the beneficiaries. These decisions should not only be announced or taken for the sake of publicity,” he added.