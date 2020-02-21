Government’sthink tankgets new V-C

New Delhi

21 February 2020 01:44 IST

Jasmine Shah has been re-appointed as the Vice-Chairman of the Dialogue and Development Commission, a think-tank of the Delhi government.

After his appointment, Mr. Shah met Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal here. “Honoured to be appointed by the Cabinet as the Vice Chairperson of @DDC_Delhi for the next term of AAP govt. Met CM @ArvindKejriwal and discussed with him various ways in which DDC can assist in his vision to transform Delhi into a 21st century city [sic],” he tweeted.

Advertising

Advertising